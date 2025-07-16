Press Release: Congressman Suhas Subramanyam Announces $16.8 Million in Funding for Virginia's 10th District Projects

Congressman Suhas Subramanyam announced $16.8 million funding for 15 projects in Virginia’s 10th District to address community needs.

Congressman Suhas Subramanyam (VA-10) has announced the allocation of nearly $17 million in funding for 15 projects throughout Virginia’s 10th Congressional District. This funding is part of House spending bills designed to address urgent community needs through collaboration with localities and organizations.

In his statement, Subramanyam emphasized the importance of these funds, stating, “It will improve our community in a number of ways,” including enhancing road safety and developing affordable housing. The House is expected to consider the associated bills in the near future.

The specific projects funded include improvements to wastewater treatment, affordable housing for veterans, and enhancements for local educational and safety initiatives across multiple counties in the district.

Suhas Subramanyam Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Suhas Subramanyam is worth $2.7M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 201st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Subramanyam has approximately $949.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Subramanyam has approximately $949.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Suhas Subramanyam Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Suhas Subramanyam:

H.R.3470: AGRITOURISM Act

H.R.2470: COST of Relocations Act

H.R.2349: Uyghur Human Rights Protection Act

H.R.1545: Accountability in Government Efficiency Act

H.R.1544: LEASH DOGE Act

H.R.1352: To designate the General George C. Marshall House, in the Commonwealth of Virginia, as an affiliated area of the National Park System, and for other purposes.

You can track bills proposed by Suhas Subramanyam on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Subramanyam.

Suhas Subramanyam Fundraising

Suhas Subramanyam recently disclosed $159.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 431st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 65.0% came from individual donors.

Subramanyam disclosed $90.0K of spending. This was the 464th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Subramanyam disclosed $203.2K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 564th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Suhas Subramanyam's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

