Press Release: Congressman Steven Horsford's Apex Area Technical Corrections Act Signed Into Law

Congressman Steven Horsford's Apex Area Technical Corrections Act, enhancing local control and development, is now law.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Steven Horsford announced the signing of the Apex Area Technical Corrections Act, which had received unanimous approval from both the House and Senate. This law grants Clark County the authority to acquire federal land known as the Apex Site, enhancing local development capabilities.

Rep. Horsford expressed enthusiasm, stating it would enable North Las Vegas to advance its infrastructure without federal hurdles, potentially leading to job creation and economic growth. Local officials and stakeholders supported the streamlining of the development process resulting from this legislation.

The act eliminates the need for lengthy Bureau of Land Management approvals for essential utilities, promoting a more efficient approach to infrastructure development, according to local city officials and stakeholders involved in the process.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Steven Horsford Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Steven Horsford is worth $97.5K, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 416th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Horsford has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Steven Horsford's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Horsford.

Steven Horsford Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Steven Horsford:

H.R.4103: Break the Cycle of Violence Act

H.R.3879: Broadcast VOICES Act

H.R.3769: Dependent Income Exclusion Act of 2025

H.R.3590: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to clarify that determinations regarding whether an individual who is a contractor providing services to an educational organization is a full time employee for purposes of requirements relating to an employer's responsibility to provide health coverage are subject to rules that apply to employees of educational organizations.

H.R.3216: Housing Market Transparency Act

H.R.3215: Utilizing National Land for Opportunities and Community Key (UNLOCK) Housing Act

You can track bills proposed by Steven Horsford on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Horsford.

Steven Horsford Fundraising

Steven Horsford recently disclosed $517.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 123rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 46.2% came from individual donors.

Horsford disclosed $342.0K of spending. This was the 112th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Horsford disclosed $489.2K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 411th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Steven Horsford's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.