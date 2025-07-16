Press Release: Congressman Steve Cohen Questions FBI Search of Jeffrey Epstein's Townhouse

Congressman Steve Cohen questions the FBI's findings from the search of Jeffrey Epstein's townhouse, emphasizing public accountability.

Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-9) expressed ongoing concern regarding the FBI's 2019 search of Jeffrey Epstein's townhouse, questioning the findings of the search ordered by former Attorney General Bill Barr. Cohen stated, "There were reasons for that search—and items seized—that were never made public," emphasizing his commitment to obtaining transparency.

During a recent oversight hearing, Cohen reiterated his inquiries to FBI Director Christopher Wray about the search. He noted that he will continue to press for clarification, citing the importance of the public's right to know the outcomes of the investigation.

The FBI executed the search warrant on July 6-7, 2019, and Cohen has previously raised these questions at other congressional hearings, seeking accountability and information surrounding Epstein's activities and the investigation.

