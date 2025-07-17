Press Release: Congressman Steve Cohen Announces Approval of $18.8 Million for 15 District Projects

Congressman Steve Cohen announces approval of $18.8 million for 15 projects in the 9th District, including historic restorations.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-9) has announced the approval of $18,827,487 for 15 projects within his district, secured through the annual appropriations process. This funding follows recent bill markups in various congressional subcommittees, including Transportation and Housing, as well as Homeland Security.

Notable projects include $3,150,000 for the restoration of the historic Clayborn Temple, which was damaged in a fire. Cohen stated, "I am pleased to see my requests for the restoration of historic buildings approved," highlighting the emphasis on supporting community safety and public infrastructure.

Additional allocations cover a range of initiatives, such as affordable housing and police department equipment upgrades, with Cohen expressing optimism about the progress made, although final approval is still pending in Congress.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Steve Cohen Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Steve Cohen is worth $9.0M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 101st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Cohen has approximately $3.7M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Steve Cohen's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cohen.

Steve Cohen Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Steve Cohen:

H.R.4026: POST Act of 2025

H.R.3754: Don’t Miss Your Flight Act

H.R.3712: Complete Streets Act of 2025

H.R.3623: Horse Transportation Safety Act of 2025

H.R.3232: Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Reauthorization Act

H.R.2761: HAPPY BIRTHDAY Budget Act

You can track bills proposed by Steve Cohen on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cohen.

Steve Cohen Fundraising

Steve Cohen recently disclosed $89.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 632nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 10.7% came from individual donors.

Cohen disclosed $101.0K of spending. This was the 508th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Cohen disclosed $1.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 184th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Steve Cohen's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.