Press Release: Congressman Shri Thanedar Votes in Favor of Pro-Cryptocurrency Legislation to Enhance Financial Equity

Congressman Shri Thanedar supports three cryptocurrency bills aimed at enhancing financial access and consumer protections.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 17, 2025, Congressman Shri Thanedar voted in favor of three bipartisan cryptocurrency bills: the CLARITY Act, the GENIUS Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act. These bills aim to create a regulatory framework for digital markets and enhance consumer protections while ensuring financial privacy for Americans.

Thanedar highlighted the financial challenges faced by many residents in Detroit, stating, "The current financial system does not work for my constituents," and emphasized the potential of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology to bridge financial gaps. He expressed gratitude for the bipartisan support these initiatives received.

Representing Michigan's 13th Congressional District, Thanedar has a history of advocating for economic opportunities and resources for underserved communities, drawing from his own experiences to champion support for those in need.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Shri Thanedar Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Shri Thanedar is worth $41.5M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 30th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Thanedar has approximately $8.2M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Shri Thanedar's net worth

Shri Thanedar Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Shri Thanedar:

H.R.4422: To require the adoption and enforcement of regulations to prohibit the intentional feeding of bears on Federal public lands in order to end the hunting practice known as "bear baiting" and reduce the number of dangerous interactions between people and bears.

H.R.4244: Prohibition of Medicaid Funding for Conversion Therapy Act

H.R.2655: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to sunset the Federal income tax on unemployment compensation.

H.R.1893: LIONs Act of 2025

bills proposed by Shri Thanedar

Shri Thanedar Fundraising

Shri Thanedar recently disclosed $32.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 761st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 65.6% came from individual donors.

Thanedar disclosed $43.4K of spending. This was the 700th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Thanedar disclosed $7.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 24th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here

