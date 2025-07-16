Press Release: Congressman Scott Perry Advocates for Pennsylvania Chocolate Industry Amid Tariff Concerns

Congressman Scott Perry advocates against tariffs threatening Pennsylvania's chocolate industry, seeking fair trade policies to protect jobs.

Congressman Scott Perry announced a GOP initiative aimed at protecting Pennsylvania's chocolate industry from anticipated tariffs on cocoa imports. He emphasized that "confectioners of all sizes are under significant threat" without policy changes, advocating for a trade policy that supports local manufacturing jobs, particularly those in Pennsylvania.

Perry specifically requested the Trump Administration to exempt cocoa beans and related products from tariffs, noting that cocoa cannot be grown domestically. He stated, "These products fuel a thriving domestic chocolate manufacturing industry that employs tens of thousands of Americans."

The Congressman expressed his commitment to ensuring that trade policies do not hinder U.S. jobs in the chocolate industry, further highlighting the goal of protecting "the kinds of domestic manufacturing jobs the Trump Administration is working so diligently to protect."

