Press Release: Congressman Scott Fitzgerald Comments on Passage of Digital Asset Legislation

Congressman Scott Fitzgerald comments on the passage of three significant digital asset legislation bills.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Scott Fitzgerald (WI-05) released statements following the passage of three digital asset-related bills during "Crypto Week." The initiatives include the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025 (CLARITY), the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act (GENIUS), and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act.

Fitzgerald emphasized that the CLARITY Act aims to provide regulatory clarity for digital assets, noting, "The CLARITY Act bill finally sets the ground rules." Regarding the GENIUS Act, he described it as a balanced approach to fostering innovation in payments without excessive government intervention.

On the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, Fitzgerald stated, "A government-controlled digital dollar is a direct threat to privacy," asserting the bill's purpose is to prevent federal agencies from using digital currency to monitor spending. Each of these measures reflects a proactive legislative approach to digital finance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Scott Fitzgerald Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Scott Fitzgerald is worth $7.0M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 119th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Fitzgerald has approximately $325.8K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Scott Fitzgerald's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Fitzgerald.

Scott Fitzgerald Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Scott Fitzgerald:

H.R.4279: To prohibit entities integral to the national interests of the United States from participating in any foreign sustainability due diligence regulation, including the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive of the European Union, and for other purposes.

H.R.4278: To improve protections with respect to foreign regulation for certain entities integral to the national interests of the United States, and for other purposes.

H.R.4167: Expanding Access to Lending Options Act

H.R.4098: Stopping Proxy Advisor Racketeering Act

H.R.3437: Insurance Data Protection Act

H.R.3379: HUMPS Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Scott Fitzgerald on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Fitzgerald.

Scott Fitzgerald Fundraising

Scott Fitzgerald recently disclosed $199.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 434th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 28.2% came from individual donors.

Fitzgerald disclosed $105.8K of spending. This was the 487th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Fitzgerald disclosed $1.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 286th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Scott Fitzgerald's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

