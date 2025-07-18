Press Release: Congressman Ryan Mackenzie Supports Passage of Defense Appropriations Act, 2026

Congressman Ryan Mackenzie supports the Defense Appropriations Act, allocating $831.5 billion for U.S. military and servicemember support.

Congressman Ryan Mackenzie has announced the passage of the Defense Appropriations Act for 2026, which allocates $831.5 billion to enhance national defense and support military families. The act includes multiple amendments authored by Mackenzie that aim to benefit the Greater Lehigh Valley and advance national security priorities.

Mackenzie emphasized the importance of the legislation, stating, "By investing in advanced weaponry and giving our servicemembers a much-deserved pay raise, we're delivering commonsense solutions." The act details significant funding for military capabilities, healthcare, and border security.

Key provisions mentioned include a 3.8% pay raise for military personnel, improvements to defense manufacturing, and major investments in missile defense and hypersonic technologies. Mackenzie reiterated the act's role in strengthening the United States' military posture and supporting service members and their families.

Ryan Mackenzie Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Ryan Mackenzie:

H.R.2641: To amend the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 to require all Federal contractors to participate in the E-verify program.

H.R.2212: DHS Intelligence Rotational Assignment Program and Law Enforcement Support Act

H.R.1800: Solidify Iran Sanctions Act of 2025

H.R.1427: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to increase the amount of the adoption credit and to establish the in vitro fertilization expenses credit.

H.R.1426: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to increase the amount allowed as a credit under the expenses for household and dependent care services credit and the employer-provided child care credit.

H.R.1425: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to increase the amount of the child tax credit, to make such credit fully refundable, to remove income limitations from such credit, and for other purposes.

Ryan Mackenzie Fundraising

Ryan Mackenzie recently disclosed $460.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 180th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 63.5% came from individual donors.

Mackenzie disclosed $212.2K of spending. This was the 248th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Mackenzie disclosed $1.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 254th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

