Press Release: Congressman Russell Fry Introduces Kayla Hamilton Act Aimed at Enhancing Safety for American Communities Through UAC Regulations

Congressman Fry introduces the Kayla Hamilton Act to enhance safety measures for unaccompanied alien children placements.

Congressman Russell Fry has introduced the Kayla Hamilton Act, aimed at reforming the handling of unaccompanied alien children (UACs) by the federal government. The legislation seeks to close loopholes that previously allowed UACs to be placed in communities without adequate background checks, following the tragic case of Kayla Hamilton, who was murdered by a UAC with a criminal history.

The act mandates that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) conducts thorough background checks on UACs and sponsors and includes provisions to prevent the placement of UACs known to have gang affiliations in community settings. Fry emphasized the importance of public safety and accountability in the immigration system, stating, "The tragic murder of Kayla Hamilton was preventable."

Supporters of the legislation, including Congressmen Troy Nehls and Barry Moore, echoed Fry's sentiments, attributing the crime to ineffective policies in the current administration and calling for stronger vetting processes to safeguard American communities.

Russell Fry Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Russell Fry:

H.R.4371: To amend the William Wilberforce Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act of 2008 to enhance efforts to combat the trafficking of children.

H.R.4323: To provide for the vacating of certain convictions and expungement of certain arrests of victims of human trafficking.

H.R.4128: CIRCUIT Act

H.R.3537: Targeting Child Predators Act of 2025

H.R.3340: Modernizing Access to Our Public Oceans Act

H.R.3100: To amend the National Child Protection Act of 1993 to ensure that businesses and organizations that work with vulnerable populations are able to request background checks for their contractors who work with those populations, as well as for individuals that the businesses or organizations license or certify to provide care for those populations.

