Press Release: Congressman Robert Aderholt Introduces Bipartisan ARMS Act to Enhance Defense Capabilities

Reps. Aderholt, Moskowitz, Panetta, and Zinke introduce the bipartisan ARMS Act to enhance defense capabilities for allies.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 17, 2025, Representatives Robert Aderholt, Jared Moskowitz, Jimmy Panetta, and Ryan Zinke introduced the Accelerate Revenue for Manufacturing and Sales (ARMS) Act, aiming to expedite the delivery of U.S.-made defense capabilities to allies. This bipartisan legislation seeks to enhance the Special Defense Acquisition Fund (SDAF).

Rep. Aderholt stated that the bill would ensure timely access to defense equipment for allies, while Rep. Moskowitz emphasized the dual benefits for economic and national security. The legislation responds to increased international demand for U.S. defense products, addressing inefficiencies in the Foreign Military Sales process.

Supporters assert that the ARMS Act will strengthen U.S. industrial defense capability while enhancing global security. Key defense organizations, including the National Defense Industrial Association, have backed the proposal, reflecting a broad bipartisan consensus in Congress.

Robert B. Aderholt Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Robert B. Aderholt is worth $12.1M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 82nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Aderholt has approximately $44.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Robert B. Aderholt's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Aderholt.

Robert B. Aderholt Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Robert B. Aderholt:

H.R.4020: To authorize the Secretary of Defense to enter into arrangements with institutions of higher education to provide dual or concurrent enrollment programs for students enrolled in schools operated by the Department of Defense Education Activity, and for other purposes.

H.R.2098: Deliver for Democracy Act

H.R.1772: Designation of English as the Official Language of the United States Act of 2025

H.R.599: Protect Funding for Women’s Health Care Act

You can track bills proposed by Robert B. Aderholt on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Aderholt.

Robert B. Aderholt Fundraising

Robert B. Aderholt recently disclosed $150.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 528th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 48.4% came from individual donors.

Aderholt disclosed $114.2K of spending. This was the 455th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Aderholt disclosed $978.2K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 305th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Robert B. Aderholt's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

