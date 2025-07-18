Press Release: Congressman Rick W. Allen Votes for Defense Funding Bill to Enhance U.S. Military Superiority

Congressman Allen supports the Department of Defense Appropriations Act, enhancing military funding and troop benefits.

On July 18, 2025, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 4016, the Department of Defense Appropriations Act of 2026. Congressman Rick W. Allen expressed his support, stating that the legislation enhances military funding and "sends a clear message to our adversaries that America's military is fully focused on superiority and lethality."

The act includes provisions for a pay raise for military personnel, investments in advanced aircraft, and funding for missile defense. It also seeks to eliminate waste in the Department of Defense and aligns with previous mandates from the Trump Administration regarding diversity programs and military policies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Rick W. Allen Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Rick W. Allen is worth $22.6M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 44th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Allen has approximately $5.2M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Rick W. Allen Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Rick W. Allen:

H.R.4214: Clean Air and Building Infrastructure Improvement Act

H.R.4154: To reform the labor laws of the United States, and for other purposes.

H.R.4122: Health Care for Energy Workers Act of 2025

H.R.2988: Protecting Prudent Investment of Retirement Savings Act

H.R.2403: TELL Act

H.R.2241: Secret Ballot Protection Act

Rick W. Allen Fundraising

Rick W. Allen recently disclosed $200.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 12th, 2025. This was the 433rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 44.7% came from individual donors.

Allen disclosed $104.1K of spending. This was the 496th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Allen disclosed $1.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 223rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

