Press Release: Congressman Ralph Norman Reintroduces Bill for Congressional Gold Medal to Afghan Evacuation Heroes

Congressman Ralph Norman reintroduces a bill to honor American heroes from the 2021 Afghanistan evacuation with a Congressional Gold Medal.

U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman has reintroduced the Save Our Allies Congressional Gold Medal Act, aimed at honoring those who participated in the 2021 Afghanistan evacuation. The bill seeks to award the Congressional Gold Medal to individuals who undertook significant risks to aid in the evacuation effort.

In related commentary, Congressman Norman has expressed concerns regarding tensions in the Middle East, particularly referring to Iran's nuclear ambitions as a "direct threat." He emphasized that past leadership contributed to current escalations.

Furthermore, Congressman Norman discussed the importance of national security and foreign relations, recognizing the complexities involved in addressing issues such as military engagements and international diplomacy.

Ralph Norman Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Ralph Norman is worth $66.2M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 16th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Norman has approximately $2.0M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Ralph Norman's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Norman.

Ralph Norman Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Ralph Norman:

H.R.4521: To award a Congressional Gold Medal to Chad Robichaux, Sarah Verardo, Tim Kennedy, Kevin Rourke, Sean Gabler, Dave Johnson, and Dennis Price, in recognition of their exceptional efforts and selfless dedication during the Afghanistan evacuation in 2021, which led to the safe evacuation of over 17,000 people from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

H.R.4463: To amend the Catawba Indian Tribe of South Carolina Land Claims Settlement Act of 1993.

H.R.3987: No Community Development Block Grants for Sanctuary Cities Act

H.R.3377: To authorize the President to award the Medal of Honor to James Capers, Jr., for acts of valor as a member of the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

H.R.1388: Fair-Value Accounting and Budget Act

H.R.1387: COST Act

You can track bills proposed by Ralph Norman on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Norman.

Ralph Norman Fundraising

Ralph Norman recently disclosed $25.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 8th, 2025. This was the 781st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 28.6% came from individual donors.

Norman disclosed $15.5K of spending. This was the 876th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Norman disclosed $479.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 479th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Ralph Norman's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

