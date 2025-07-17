Press Release: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi Condemns FDA's Authorization of Juul E-Cigarettes, Calling It a Setback in Youth Vaping Fight

Congressman Krishnamoorthi critiques FDA's approval of Juul e-cigarettes, emphasizing concerns over youth nicotine addiction.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) publicly criticized the FDA's recent decision to authorize the sale of Juul e-cigarettes, including menthol-flavored products. He described this move as a "profound mistake" and argued that it benefits "Big Tobacco" while jeopardizing efforts to combat youth nicotine addiction.

Krishnamoorthi, who co-founded the Congressional Caucus to End the Youth Vaping Epidemic, has taken a proactive stance on regulating e-cigarettes, emphasizing the importance of stricter enforcement to protect children from addictive products. He has previously launched investigations into Juul's marketing practices and continues to advocate for regulatory measures against flavored vaping products.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Raja Krishnamoorthi Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Raja Krishnamoorthi is worth $3.7M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 169th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Krishnamoorthi has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Raja Krishnamoorthi Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Raja Krishnamoorthi:

H.R.4458: To require the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Defense to develop a strategy in response to the global basing intentions of the People's Republic of China.

H.R.4409: To prohibit the common ownership pharmacy benefit managers and pharmacies that provide services under contracts with Federal health plans for Federal employees.

H.R.4186: Connecting Students with Mental Health Services Act

H.R.3452: Six Assurances to Taiwan Act

H.R.2682: STOP Bullying Act

H.R.2559: Taiwan Allies Fund Act

Raja Krishnamoorthi Fundraising

Raja Krishnamoorthi recently disclosed $641.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 108th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 81.4% came from individual donors.

Krishnamoorthi disclosed $10.9M of spending. This was the most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Krishnamoorthi disclosed $9.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 15th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

