Press Release: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger Introduce Fair Pharmacies for Federal Employees Act

Congressman Krishnamoorthi and Congresswoman Harshbarger introduced legislation to eliminate conflicts of interest in federal pharmacy benefits.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 15, 2025, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) and Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) introduced the Fair Pharmacies for Federal Employees Act. This legislation aims to shield federal employees and retirees from anti-competitive practices by pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and insurance companies, preventing conflicts of interest in health plans.

The bill seeks to prohibit the Office of Personnel Management from contracting with entities managing both prescription drug benefits and pharmacies within the Federal Employee Health Benefits Program. This initiative aims to foster competition and reduce healthcare costs, which many stakeholders have argued have been elevated by PBMs.

In support of the legislation, Congressman Krishnamoorthi stated, "My bipartisan legislation will restore long overdue accountability, competition, fairness, and transparency." Various industry representatives emphasized the importance of addressing the conflicts of interest that they believe have adversely impacted patients and independent pharmacies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Raja Krishnamoorthi Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Raja Krishnamoorthi is worth $3.7M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 168th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Krishnamoorthi has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Raja Krishnamoorthi's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Krishnamoorthi.

Raja Krishnamoorthi Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Raja Krishnamoorthi:

H.R.4186: To authorize the Secretary of Education, in coordination with the Secretary of Health and Human Services, to award grants to eligible entities to support the mental and behavioral health of elementary and secondary school students, and for other purposes.

H.R.3452: Six Assurances to Taiwan Act

H.R.2682: STOP Bullying Act

H.R.2559: Taiwan Allies Fund Act

H.R.1798: End Tobacco Loopholes Act

You can track bills proposed by Raja Krishnamoorthi on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Krishnamoorthi.

Raja Krishnamoorthi Fundraising

Raja Krishnamoorthi recently disclosed $2.9M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 11th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 91.4% came from individual donors.

Krishnamoorthi disclosed $761.1K of spending. This was the 37th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Krishnamoorthi disclosed $19.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Raja Krishnamoorthi's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

