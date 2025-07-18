Press Release: Congressman Pat Harrigan Votes to Pass Rescissions Act of 2025, Cutting Over $9 Billion in Federal Spending

Congressman Pat Harrigan voted for the Rescissions Act of 2025, cutting over $9 billion in federal spending.

Congressman Pat Harrigan (NC-10) announced his vote in favor of H.R. 4, the Rescissions Act of 2025, which has advanced from the Senate and aims to eliminate over $9 billion in federal spending deemed wasteful. This marks the first significant budget-cutting measure passed by Congress in a decade.

Harrigan characterized the bill as a "landmark win in the fight for fiscal sanity," emphasizing that 80% of Americans support a balanced budget amendment. The act targets specific expenditures, including funding for public broadcasting and international projects, as unnecessary.

The bill follows a rescissions request made by former President Trump in June and is now set to be presented for his approval. Harrigan framed the vote as a step towards necessary fiscal responsibility in government spending.

