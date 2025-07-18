Stocks

Press Release: Congressman Pat Harrigan Votes to Pass Rescissions Act of 2025, Cutting Over $9 Billion in Federal Spending

July 18, 2025 — 10:27 am EDT

Written by Quiver CongressRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Congressman Pat Harrigan voted for the Rescissions Act of 2025, cutting over $9 billion in federal spending.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Pat Harrigan (NC-10) announced his vote in favor of H.R. 4, the Rescissions Act of 2025, which has advanced from the Senate and aims to eliminate over $9 billion in federal spending deemed wasteful. This marks the first significant budget-cutting measure passed by Congress in a decade.

Harrigan characterized the bill as a "landmark win in the fight for fiscal sanity," emphasizing that 80% of Americans support a balanced budget amendment. The act targets specific expenditures, including funding for public broadcasting and international projects, as unnecessary.

The bill follows a rescissions request made by former President Trump in June and is now set to be presented for his approval. Harrigan framed the vote as a step towards necessary fiscal responsibility in government spending.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Pat Harrigan Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Pat Harrigan:

You can track bills proposed by Pat Harrigan on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Harrigan.

Pat Harrigan Fundraising

Pat Harrigan recently disclosed $228.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 378th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 69.8% came from individual donors.

Harrigan disclosed $150.5K of spending. This was the 371st most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Harrigan disclosed $217.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 639th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Pat Harrigan's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.