Press Release: Congressman Pat Harrigan Votes in Favor of GENIUS Act to Regulate U.S. Stablecoins

Congressman Pat Harrigan supported the GENIUS Act, establishing a regulatory framework for U.S. payment stablecoins and consumer protections.

Congressman Pat Harrigan (NC-10) voted in favor of S. 394, the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act of 2025. This bipartisan legislation aims to establish a federal framework for regulating payment stablecoins, which are digital assets tied to the U.S. dollar, enhancing consumer and market protections.

Harrigan stated, "The question is whether we regulate them on American terms or let foreign adversaries fill the void." The GENIUS Act allows only federally approved issuers to offer stablecoins, imposing strict reserve and transparency requirements.

The bill is now set for consideration in the Senate, where Harrigan advocates for its swift passage to maintain U.S. leadership in digital finance and mitigate foreign influence in the market.

Pat Harrigan Fundraising

Pat Harrigan recently disclosed $228.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 377th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 69.8% came from individual donors.

Harrigan disclosed $150.5K of spending. This was the 370th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Harrigan disclosed $217.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 638th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Pat Harrigan's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

