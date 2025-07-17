Stocks

Press Release: Congressman Pat Harrigan Votes in Favor of GENIUS Act to Regulate U.S. Stablecoins

July 17, 2025 — 04:26 pm EDT

Written by Quiver CongressRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Congressman Pat Harrigan supported the GENIUS Act, establishing a regulatory framework for U.S. payment stablecoins and consumer protections.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Pat Harrigan (NC-10) voted in favor of S. 394, the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act of 2025. This bipartisan legislation aims to establish a federal framework for regulating payment stablecoins, which are digital assets tied to the U.S. dollar, enhancing consumer and market protections.

Harrigan stated, "The question is whether we regulate them on American terms or let foreign adversaries fill the void." The GENIUS Act allows only federally approved issuers to offer stablecoins, imposing strict reserve and transparency requirements.

The bill is now set for consideration in the Senate, where Harrigan advocates for its swift passage to maintain U.S. leadership in digital finance and mitigate foreign influence in the market.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Pat Harrigan Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Pat Harrigan:

You can track bills proposed by Pat Harrigan on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Harrigan.

Pat Harrigan Fundraising

Pat Harrigan recently disclosed $228.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 377th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 69.8% came from individual donors.

Harrigan disclosed $150.5K of spending. This was the 370th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Harrigan disclosed $217.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 638th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Pat Harrigan's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.