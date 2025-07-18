Press Release: Congressman Nick Langworthy Supports President Trump's Push for Transparency in Epstein Case

Congressman Nick Langworthy supports Trump's order for transparency on Epstein files, criticizing Democrats for obstruction.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Nick Langworthy commended President Donald Trump for ordering the release of all grand jury testimony related to the Epstein files, following the House Rules Committee's advancement of H.Res. 589. Langworthy stated, "This is a bold and necessary move to deliver long-overdue justice to the victims."

He criticized Democrats for inaction during the Biden Administration, claiming they opted for "obstruction and silence" rather than pursuing the truth. Langworthy emphasized that House Republicans are committed to uncovering the full truth and ensuring accountability for those involved.

He concluded, "With President Trump’s leadership, the stonewalling ends now. The American people deserve to know the full truth—and we will not stop until they have it.”

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Nicholas A. Langworthy Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Nicholas A. Langworthy is worth $247.6K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 392nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Langworthy has approximately $8.6K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Langworthy has approximately $8.6K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Nicholas A. Langworthy Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Nicholas A. Langworthy:

H.R.4234: Safeguarding Americans From Extremist Risk (SAFER) at the Border Act

H.R.3881: Stop Dangerous Sanctuary Cities Act

H.R.3699: Energy Choice Act

H.R.3548: Infrastructure Expansion Act of 2025

H.R.3157: State Energy Accountability Act

H.R.2783: Infrastructure Project Acceleration Act

H.R.2783: Infrastructure Project Acceleration Act

Nicholas A. Langworthy Fundraising

Nicholas A. Langworthy recently disclosed $306.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This was the 289th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 39.4% came from individual donors.

Langworthy disclosed $178.6K of spending. This was the 303rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Langworthy disclosed $1.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 199th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

Langworthy disclosed $1.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 199th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

