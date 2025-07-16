Press Release: Congressman Nick LaLota Reports Recovery of Over $11.3 Million for Suffolk County Residents

Congressman Nick LaLota's office has recovered over $11.3 million for Suffolk County residents through constituent services since January 2023.

Congressman Nick LaLota (NY-01) announced that his office has successfully recovered over $11.3 million for Suffolk County residents since January 2023. The funds, which include Social Security payments, Veterans' benefits, and IRS refunds, were retrieved through constituent casework and legislative efforts.

LaLota emphasized the focus of his office on delivering results, stating, “We’ve returned over $11.3 million to Long Islanders from the IRS, VA, and Social Security.” He also highlighted a recent increase in the SALT cap that could benefit many families financially.

His office aims to assist constituents with various federal benefits and can be contacted at their Hauppauge office for further assistance. LaLota's office helps with issues related to Social Security, Medicare, Veterans’ benefits, and more.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Nick LaLota Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Nick LaLota is worth $332.0K, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 381st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

LaLota has approximately $121.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Nick LaLota's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for LaLota.

Nick LaLota Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Nick LaLota:

H.R.865: Service-Disabled Veteran Opportunities in Small Business Act

H.R.835: 9/11 Memorial and Museum Act

H.R.788: DOE and SBA Research Act

H.R.787: Plain Language in Contracting Act

H.R.586: Vietnam Veterans Liver Fluke Cancer Study Act

H.R.585: Supporting Veteran Families in Need Act

You can track bills proposed by Nick LaLota on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for LaLota.

Nick LaLota Fundraising

Nick LaLota recently disclosed $264.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This was the 276th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 53.9% came from individual donors.

LaLota disclosed $105.4K of spending. This was the 420th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

LaLota disclosed $1.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 153rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Nick LaLota's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

