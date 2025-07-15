Press Release: Congressman Nick Begich's First Two Bills Signed Into Law, Enhancing Alaska Native Community Support

Congressman Nick Begich's first two bills, enhancing Alaska Native community rights, were signed into law by President Trump.

On July 7, 2025, Congressman Nick Begich announced the signing of his first two bills, the Alaska Native Settlement Trust Eligibility Act and the Alaska Native Village Municipal Lands Restoration Act of 2025, into law by President Trump. These pieces of legislation aim to reform the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act to enhance local decision-making.

Begich stated, “We have removed unnecessary federal barriers and put the decision-making power back in the hands of Alaskans,” emphasizing the importance of these reforms for Alaska Native communities. The Alaska Federation of Natives also expressed support, highlighting the team effort among Alaska's congressional delegation.

The Alaska Native Settlement Trust Eligibility Act ensures that payments from settlement trusts do not count as income for federal assistance eligibility. Meanwhile, the Alaska Native Village Municipal Lands Restoration Act removes outdated land transfer requirements, enabling greater control over local resources and development opportunities.

