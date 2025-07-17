Press Release: Congressman Mike Haridopolos Commends House Approval of Cryptocurrency Regulatory Bills

Congressman Mike Haridopolos praises the passage of three cryptocurrency bills aimed at enhancing digital finance regulation.

Congressman Mike Haridopolos (FL-08) expressed support for the recent passage of three significant bills aimed at advancing digital finance and safeguarding financial freedoms for Americans. The bills include the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, the GENIUS Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, collectively termed "Crypto Week." Haridopolos called this legislation a critical advancement for U.S. financial innovation.

He emphasized that the new regulations would provide clarity for the digital asset market, stating that America can lead in innovation while protecting consumer rights. Haridopolos criticized past regulatory approaches, suggesting they drove businesses away, and advocated for a system that allows for innovation without government overreach.

With the approval of these bills, he concluded that the U.S. is set to become a leader in digital assets, aligning regulatory frameworks with the need for consumer protection and innovation to enhance economic competitiveness globally.

