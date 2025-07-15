Press Release: Congressman Mike Flood Announces Hearing on HOME Investment Partnership Program Reforms

Congressman Mike Flood announces a hearing to reform the HOME Investment Partnership Program, scheduled for July 16th.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Congressman Mike Flood has announced a hearing by the Housing and Insurance Subcommittee to discuss reforms to the HOME Investment Partnership Program. Scheduled for July 16, the hearing will focus on "HOME 2.0: Modern Solutions to the Housing Shortage," featuring a diverse group of witnesses.

Congressman Flood stated, “I look forward to hearing from our witnesses who bring broad experience and perspectives." The proposed legislation, known as the "Home Reform Act of 2025," aims to alleviate regulatory burdens on HOME-funded projects.

The hearing will include witnesses such as Alison George from the Colorado Division of Housing and representatives from Habitat for Humanity and the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials. Additional details and a livestream will be available online.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Mike Flood Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Mike Flood is worth $7.8M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 110th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Flood has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Mike Flood's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Flood.

Mike Flood Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Mike Flood:

H.R.3809: Weather Workforce Improvement Act

H.R.3339: Equal Opportunity for All Investors Act of 2025

H.R.2840: Housing Supply Frameworks Act

H.R.1686: No More D.C. Waste Act

H.R.1305: Improving Measurements for Loneliness and Isolation Act of 2025

H.R.1191: Supporting Access to Rural Community Hospitals Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Mike Flood on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Flood.

Mike Flood Fundraising

Mike Flood recently disclosed $183.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 334th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 39.7% came from individual donors.

Flood disclosed $125.0K of spending. This was the 355th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Flood disclosed $362.8K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 469th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Mike Flood's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.