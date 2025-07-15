Press Release: Congressman Mike Flood and Senator Pete Ricketts Discuss Agricultural Policy Wins from the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act"

Congressman Flood and Senator Ricketts discussed agricultural policy achievements for Nebraska in the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act."

U.S. Congressman Mike Flood, accompanied by U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts, recently discussed agricultural policy advancements for Nebraska's farmers and ranchers included in the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," which has been signed into law. Flood highlighted key benefits such as permanent tax deductions and significant funding for farm programs.

Flood stated, "Whether it was providing certainty to our state’s great farmers and ranchers by extending tax deductions...the One Big Beautiful Bill Act helps the very people who feed and grow our economy." The legislation aims to enhance support for agricultural programs, including nearly $66 billion for Farm Bill-related initiatives.

The act establishes a permanent standard deduction of $15,750 and allocates additional funds across various agricultural programs, aiming to bolster rural America. The Congressman emphasized the importance of continuing efforts towards an updated Farm Bill after this significant investment.

Mike Flood Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Mike Flood is worth $7.8M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 110th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Flood has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Mike Flood's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Flood.

Mike Flood Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Mike Flood:

H.R.3809: Weather Workforce Improvement Act

H.R.3339: Equal Opportunity for All Investors Act of 2025

H.R.2840: Housing Supply Frameworks Act

H.R.1686: No More D.C. Waste Act

H.R.1305: Improving Measurements for Loneliness and Isolation Act of 2025

H.R.1191: Supporting Access to Rural Community Hospitals Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Mike Flood on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Flood.

Mike Flood Fundraising

Mike Flood recently disclosed $183.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 334th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 39.7% came from individual donors.

Flood disclosed $125.0K of spending. This was the 355th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Flood disclosed $362.8K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 469th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Mike Flood's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

