Press Release: Congressman Michael Baumgartner Highlights Stakeholder Support for One Big Beautiful Bill Act

Congressman Michael Baumgartner announces widespread support for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law on July 4, 2025.

On July 8, 2025, Congressman Michael Baumgartner (WA-05) highlighted stakeholder support for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which was signed into law on July 4, 2025. Baumgartner referred to the legislation as "more than legislation; it's a bold step forward for the country," emphasizing its benefits for various groups, including farmers and working families. He expressed pride in the reforms brought by the bill, asserting that they would contribute to a stronger and more prosperous nation.

Among the affirmations included in the press release were comments from various stakeholders. Zippy Duvall, President of the American Farm Bureau, noted that the law ensures support for farmers and ranchers. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce praised the act as "vital to maintaining America's prosperity." Other endorsements came from the National Border Patrol Council, which supports enhancements to border security, and the National Rifle Association, which celebrated tax reductions related to firearm regulations. Each quote reflects the perceived positive impact of the legislation across different sectors.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Michael Baumgartner Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Michael Baumgartner is worth $1.4M, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 251st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Baumgartner has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Michael Baumgartner's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Baumgartner.

