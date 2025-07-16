Press Release: Congressman Maxwell Frost Responds to Murder of Saifullah Kamel Musallet

Congressman Maxwell Frost condemns the murder of Saifullah Kamel Musallet and calls for a thorough investigation and justice.

On July 15, 2025, Congressman Maxwell Frost issued a statement regarding the murder of Saifullah Kamel Musallet, a Palestinian-American and Florida resident, during a visit to the West Bank. Reports indicate that Musallet was killed by Israeli settlers, with allegations that medical assistance was obstructed.

Frost condemned the incident as a "horrific and cold-blooded murder" and emphasized the need for a thorough investigation by the State Department. He called for accountability for those responsible, stressing the importance of protecting Americans abroad.

Maxwell Frost Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Maxwell Frost:

H.R.4369: To amend the Fair Credit Reporting Act to prohibit the use of consumer credit checks against prospective and current tenants for the purposes of making adverse rental housing decisions.

H.R.4100: End Junk Fees for Renters Act

H.R.4078: Stop Unlawful Detention and End Mistreatment Act of 2025

H.R.1788: Fair Grocery Pricing Act

H.R.1307: Office of Gun Violence Prevention Act of 2025

Maxwell Frost Fundraising

Maxwell Frost recently disclosed $644.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 89th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 94.0% came from individual donors.

Frost disclosed $373.4K of spending. This was the 103rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Frost disclosed $1.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 178th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

