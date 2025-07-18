Press Release: Congressman Marlin Stutzman Votes for Rescissions Act of 2025 to Reduce Government Spending

Congressman Marlin Stutzman supports H.R. 4, aiming to reduce government spending and aid American families.

Congressman Marlin Stutzman (IN-03) today voted in favor of H.R. 4, the Rescissions Act of 2025, which aims to reduce government spending. Stutzman stated that the legislation will return money to American families by cutting funding for programs he deems unnecessary or as advancing a "Leftist agenda."

He emphasized, "This rescissions package is the first of many that will serve to reduce government spending and save money for taxpayers." Stutzman expressed a desire for continuous efforts to eliminate what he considers waste, fraud, and abuse in future spending packages.

