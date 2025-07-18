Press Release: Congressman Mark DeSaulnier Criticizes FDA's Reversal of Juul E-Cigarette Sales Ban

Congressman DeSaulnier criticizes the FDA's reversal on Juul's ban, citing health risks to youth from e-cigarettes.

Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (CA-10) expressed strong opposition to the FDA's recent decision to lift its ban on Juul e-cigarettes, calling it "reckless." He highlighted concerns that this move could negatively impact youth, emphasizing that the FDA itself stated that the reversal does not imply the products are safe.

DeSaulnier, a member of the Congressional Caucus to End the Youth Vaping Epidemic, has advocated for legislation to halt the sale of e-cigarettes while the FDA reviews their safety. He vowed to continue fighting for public health protections against tobacco companies.

