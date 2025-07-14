Press Release: Congressman Marc Veasey Introduces Resolution for Public Disclosure of Jeffrey Epstein Case Files

Congressman Marc Veasey introduced a resolution demanding the release of unclassified Jeffrey Epstein case records and asserts congressional oversight authority.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Marc Veasey (TX-33) has introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives urging the Department of Justice and the FBI to release all unclassified records, flight logs, and investigative materials related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. The resolution emphasizes Congress's authority to investigate matters of public interest and institutional accountability. Veasey stated, “After years of promises and assurances...the American people are still being denied the full truth,” suggesting two possibilities: either the information is being withheld, or it does not contain the substantial insights that were implied.

The resolution references prior commitments made by officials aligned with former President Trump, who had indicated intentions to release such documents. It outlines key aspects of the Epstein case, including his 2019 arrest and the subsequent conviction of his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, and expresses the public's ongoing interest in understanding the full extent of Epstein's activities. Among the provisions, the resolution calls for public hearings on why the documents remain hidden and asserts that redactions should only be made where necessary to protect victims or ongoing legal proceedings.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

