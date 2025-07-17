Press Release: Congressman Keith Self Proposes Legislation to Shield ROTC Cadets from Financial Burdens

Congressman Keith Self's bill aims to relieve ROTC students from financial burdens if declared medically ineligible.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 17, 2025, Congressman Keith Self introduced new legislation aimed at protecting students in the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC). The proposed bill is designed to alleviate financial burdens for those who become medically ineligible for continued participation.

According to Congressman Self, "Students commit to ROTC with the understanding that in exchange for their service, their academic expenses will be supported." He emphasizes that those disqualified for medical reasons should not bear excessive tuition costs.

The bill mandates the Secretary of Defense to create regulations for tuition reimbursement and establishes a streamlined claims process, requiring that eligible students receive their reimbursements within 90 days of submission.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Keith Self Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Keith Self:

H.R.4380: To rename the portion of United States Highway 75 between President George Bush Turnpike and United States Highway 380 as the "U.S. Congressman and Prisoner of War Sam Johnson Memorial Highway".

H.R.4379: To amend title 10, United States Code, to require the Secretary of Defense to issue regulations providing for the reimbursement of certain educational expenses for students determined to be medically ineligible for continued participation in the Senior Reserve Officers' Training Corps.

H.R.4263: To enhance the competitiveness of the nuclear sector of the United States in foreign countries, and for other purposes.

H.R.3998: Firearms Congressional Notification Modernization Act

H.R.3256: Lieutenant General Carey Runway Act of 2025

H.R.3163: Military Chaplains Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Keith Self on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Self.

Keith Self Fundraising

Keith Self recently disclosed $65.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 10th, 2025. This was the 685th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 83.7% came from individual donors.

Self disclosed $17.0K of spending. This was the 855th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Self disclosed $167.7K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 701st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Keith Self's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.