Press Release: Congressman Jonathan L. Jackson Opposes Republican Rescission Bill Passage

Congressman Jonathan L. Jackson expressed strong opposition to the Republican Rescission bill's funding cuts affecting vulnerable populations.

Congressman Jonathan L. Jackson has publicly condemned the recent passage of the Republican Rescission bill, which he claims cuts nearly $9 billion in funding for domestic and international aid. He stated that the bill harms vulnerable populations, including children facing hunger and those in need of medical assistance.

In his statement, Jackson emphasized that the legislation threatens vital support for global humanitarian efforts and public broadcasting. He accused Congress of prioritizing speed over thoughtful debate and called for a commitment to compassion and accountability in policymaking.

Jackson concluded his remarks by urging his colleagues and constituents to advocate for more humane policies that reflect American values of justice and generosity, criticizing the bill as a step away from these principles.

Jonathan L. Jackson Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Jonathan L. Jackson is worth $3.1M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 191st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Jackson has approximately $1.5M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Jonathan L. Jackson Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Jonathan L. Jackson:

H.R.4083: Marshall ‘Major’ Taylor Congressional Gold Medal Act

H.R.3685: JUST Act of 2025

H.R.1998: Sanction Sea Pirates Act of 2025

Jonathan L. Jackson Fundraising

Jonathan L. Jackson recently disclosed $33.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 755th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 61.6% came from individual donors.

Jackson disclosed $48.9K of spending. This was the 690th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Jackson disclosed $15.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 1044th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

