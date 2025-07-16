Press Release: Congressman Jonathan L. Jackson Criticizes Trump Administration's Destruction of Emergency Food Aid

Congressman Jonathan L. Jackson criticizes the Trump administration for destroying emergency food aid intended for starving families.

Congressman Jonathan Jackson expressed dismay over the Trump administration's decision to destroy nearly 500 metric tons of emergency food aid intended for starving families worldwide. Jackson described the action as "appalling and heartbreaking," emphasizing that the food could have nourished 1.5 million children for a week.

He highlighted that this destruction would cost U.S. taxpayers an additional $130,000 and called for accountability and urgent action to ensure that American aid benefits those in need rather than being wasted. Jackson urged colleagues in Congress and citizens to advocate for responsible management of humanitarian resources.

