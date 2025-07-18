Press Release: Congressman John H. Rutherford Comments on House Passage of President Trump’s Rescissions Package

Congressman John H. Rutherford supports President Trump's rescissions package, aiming to cut over $9 billion in spending.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 18, 2025, Congressman John H. Rutherford (FL-05) issued a statement regarding the House's approval of President Trump's rescissions package. He highlighted that the legislation aims to cut over $9 billion in what he termed "waste, fraud, and abuse," and to eliminate taxpayer funding for certain organizations.

Rutherford expressed pride in his support for the package, stating, "Americans' hard-earned money shouldn't be used to bankroll leftist propaganda." He emphasized the need to reduce both domestic and overseas spending to aid economic recovery.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

John H. Rutherford Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that John H. Rutherford is worth $1.1M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 279th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Rutherford has approximately $185.4K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track John H. Rutherford's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Rutherford.

John H. Rutherford Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by John H. Rutherford:

H.R.2577: PLAN for School Safety Act of 2025

H.R.2094: HELPER Act of 2025

H.R.1773: Federal Firearms Licensee Protection Act of 2025

H.R.1551: Protect and Serve Act of 2025

H.R.470: Red Snapper Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by John H. Rutherford on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Rutherford.

John H. Rutherford Fundraising

John H. Rutherford recently disclosed $98.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 614th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 24.1% came from individual donors.

Rutherford disclosed $69.0K of spending. This was the 615th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Rutherford disclosed $298.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 578th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track John H. Rutherford's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.