Press Release: Congressman Joe Morelle Criticizes Republican Vote on Trump's $9 Billion Rescissions Package

Congressman Joe Morelle criticizes House Republicans for passing a package that cuts $9 billion from essential public programs.

Congressman Joe Morelle criticized House Republicans for passing a rescissions package proposed by Donald Trump, which aims to revoke approximately $9 billion in funding for public programs, including PBS and NPR. Morelle expressed concern over potential negative effects on local organizations such as WXXI News in Rochester.

Morelle stated, “Once again, House Republicans are rubber-stamping reckless and cruel spending cuts... Ripping away free educational resources like Sesame Street does nothing to improve the lives of our children.” He pledged to oppose these funding cuts and support affected families and institutions.

For further details on Morelle's stance against the proposed cuts and his ongoing efforts, he directed readers to visit his official website for more information.

Joseph D. Morelle Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Joseph D. Morelle is worth $377.5K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 375th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Morelle has approximately $38.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Joseph D. Morelle Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Joseph D. Morelle:

H.R.2733: Pell Grant Flexibility Act

H.R.2381: SCREENS for Cancer Act of 2025

H.R.2148: Veteran Caregiver Reeducation, Reemployment, and Retirement Act

H.R.1942: DELIVER Act of 2025

H.R.1941: Preventing Deepfakes of Intimate Images Act

H.R.1806: Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Research and Education Act of 2025

Joseph D. Morelle Fundraising

Joseph D. Morelle recently disclosed $293.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 304th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 51.3% came from individual donors.

Morelle disclosed $204.8K of spending. This was the 259th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Morelle disclosed $474.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 483rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

