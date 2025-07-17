Press Release: Congressman Joaquin Castro and Congresswoman Norton Introduce Sunshine on Solar Lending Act to Enhance Consumer Protection

Congressman Castro introduces the Sunshine on Solar Lending Act to enhance transparency and reduce costs in solar financing.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 17, 2025, Congressman Joaquin Castro, alongside Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, introduced the Sunshine on Solar Lending Act aimed at enhancing transparency in solar financing. The legislation targets deceptive practices that inflate costs for consumers by requiring clear disclosure of all fees associated with solar loans.

Reports indicate that lenders have been concealing substantial dealer fees which can raise loan balances by 10 to 30 percent. Castro emphasized the need for a safeguard to protect consumers, stating, "The Sunshine on Solar Lending Act fills current gaps and protects those considering purchasing a solar system."

The bill seeks to prohibit forced arbitration clauses in contracts, ensuring harmed consumers can pursue legal remedies, while mandating written disclosures for solar financing agreements. It has garnered support from various consumer advocacy groups advocating for fair practices in the solar lending industry.

