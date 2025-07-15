Press Release: Congressman Jim Himes Addresses Killing of Sayfollah Musallet in Press Statement

Congressman Jim Himes condemns the murder of American citizen Sayfollah Musallet and calls for accountability and peace in the West Bank.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Jim Himes has issued a statement regarding the murder of Sayfollah Musallet, a 20-year-old American visiting family in the West Bank. Himes called the incident "appalling and unacceptable" and expressed condolences to Musallet's family, urging the Israeli government to investigate the killing and bring those responsible to justice.

Himes emphasized that ongoing violence in the West Bank undermines prospects for peace, recalling his previous support for the West Bank Violence Prevention Act. He urged colleagues to work towards restoring security for both Israelis and Palestinians.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

