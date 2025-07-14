Press Release: Congressman Jim Costa Issues Statement on the Passing of Fresno Aviation Director Henry L. Thompson

Congressman Jim Costa mourns the passing of Henry L. Thompson, Fresno's Director of Aviation, citing his impactful leadership.

Congressman Jim Costa has issued a statement following the death of Henry L. Thompson, the Director of Aviation for the City of Fresno. In his remarks, Costa expressed his sadness at Thompson's passing, referring to him as a "dedicated public servant" whose "leadership was instrumental in strengthening our region’s infrastructure." Costa highlighted their collaboration on various initiatives, specifically noting their work to expand and modernize Fresno Yosemite International Airport. He stated, "His contributions to our community will have a lasting impact," and extended his thoughts and prayers to Thompson's family and friends during this time of mourning.

