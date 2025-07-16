Press Release: Congressman Jason Crow Achieves Significant Provisions in National Defense Authorization Act

Congressman Jason Crow announces inclusion of over 15 provisions in the National Defense Authorization Act, enhancing military capabilities and servicemember welfare.

Congressman Jason Crow announced the inclusion of over 15 provisions he advocated for in the National Defense Authorization Act. These measures aim to enhance the quality of life for servicemembers and their families, modernize military operations, and invest in Colorado's space industry.

Among the provisions are initiatives to improve healthcare for servicemembers, strengthen space capabilities, and ensure military readiness against climate change. Crow emphasized the importance of Congress in supporting active-duty personnel while advocating for a competitive edge in military and space technologies.

Notable proposals include upgrading digital health technologies, offering free dental care for reservists, and requiring reports on improving rocket launches. Crow remarked on the bipartisan effort involved in securing these initiatives for Colorado and national security.

Jason Crow Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Jason Crow:

H.R.4321: To direct the Secretary of Defense to develop a strategy for treating traumatic brain injuries through digital health technologies.

H.R.3841: Healthcare Cybersecurity Act of 2025

H.R.2831: Small Business Energy Loan Enhancement Act

H.R.2498: End Dark Money Act

H.R.2042: Space National Guard Establishment Act of 2025

H.R.1459: Protect the West Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Jason Crow on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Crow.

