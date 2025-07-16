Press Release: Congressman Hank Johnson Responds to Supreme Court Ruling on Dismantling of Education Department

Congressman Hank Johnson criticizes the Supreme Court's ruling allowing President Trump to dismantle the Education Department.

Congressman Hank Johnson (GA-04) expressed strong disapproval following a 6-3 Supreme Court ruling that permits President Donald Trump to dismantle the Department of Education. Johnson stated, “This breathtaking shift of power to the Presidency does grievous harm to the system of checks and balances that has enabled 249 years of American democracy to thrive.”

He emphasized that Congress holds the sole authority to dismantle federal departments, asserting, “It’s as if the Supreme Court of the United States is hellbent on a mission to restructure American governance.” The ruling will lead to layoffs of nearly 1,400 employees, according to Johnson.

