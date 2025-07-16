Press Release: Congressman Greg Murphy Introduces Legislation to Tax University Investments in Adversarial Entities

Congressman Greg Murphy introduced legislation imposing excise taxes on university investments in adversarial entities to address national security concerns.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D., has introduced the Protecting Endowments from Our Adversaries Act (PEOAA), which seeks to impose a 50% excise tax on certain investments in adversarial entities by private colleges and universities with endowments over $1 billion. The proposed legislation also includes a 100% tax on gains from such investments.

Murphy expressed concerns about the influence of the Chinese Communist Party in the U.S., urging institutions to reconsider investments that may support adversarial entities. He cited instances of linkages between university endowments and companies associated with human rights abuses.

The legislation specifically targets investments in firms listed on U.S. government risk lists, which include the Entity List and Military End User List. Murphy previously urged top universities to divest from these entities, citing ongoing security and ethical concerns.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Gregory F. Murphy Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Gregory F. Murphy is worth $22.8M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 43rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Murphy has approximately $13.1M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Gregory F. Murphy's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Murphy.

Gregory F. Murphy Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Gregory F. Murphy:

H.R.4299: To amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to provide for a rebate by manufacturers for selected drugs and biological products subject to maximum fair price negotiation.

H.R.4145: To amend the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022 to make technical corrections.

H.R.3886: Veterans PTSD Screening Act

H.R.3518: To amend the Higher Education Act of 1965 to prohibit graduate medical schools from receiving Federal financial assistance if such schools adopt certain policies and requirements relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

H.R.3161: Preventing Environmental Hazards Act of 2025

H.R.3010: No Handouts for Drug Advertisements Act

You can track bills proposed by Gregory F. Murphy on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Murphy.

Gregory F. Murphy Fundraising

Gregory F. Murphy recently disclosed $500.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 129th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 61.5% came from individual donors.

Murphy disclosed $143.4K of spending. This was the 332nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Murphy disclosed $2.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 132nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Gregory F. Murphy's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

