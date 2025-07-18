Congressman George Latimer opposed a bill to rescind funding for public broadcasting and foreign aid, citing ideological motives.

Congressman George Latimer (NY-16) publicly opposed a bill aimed at rescinding funding for public broadcasting and foreign aid, citing concerns about its impact on programs like PBS and UNICEF. Latimer stated, "This rescissions package reflects the extreme and out-of-touch DOGE agenda," emphasizing that these cuts jeopardize essential services during crises.

He criticized the portrayal of these cuts as 'savings,' arguing instead that they represent an ideological agenda that undermines the U.S.'s global standing and domestic welfare. The bill proposes a reduction of $9 billion in funding already allocated by Congress.

Latimer's remarks highlight a deeper conflict, as he connects the proposed cuts to recommendations from external influences, asserting that it threatens American governance and power. For further context, Latimer recently discussed this on the House floor in a video.

George Latimer recently disclosed $94.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 623rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 74.2% came from individual donors.

Latimer disclosed $110.9K of spending. This was the 465th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Latimer disclosed $128.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 742nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track George Latimer's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

