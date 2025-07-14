Press Release: Congressman Gabe Amo Seeks Answers on Weather Service Staffing Cuts Following Texas Floods

Congressman Gabe Amo addresses National Weather Service cuts after Texas floods, demanding accountability from officials regarding staffing impacts.

Quiver AI Summary

In a recent press release, Congressman Gabe Amo addressed concerns regarding cuts made to the National Weather Service (NWS), which reportedly eliminated 15% of its staff. This reduction has raised alarms, particularly following catastrophic flooding in Texas that resulted in over 120 fatalities. Amo stated, "These are career people, scientists, meteorologists, folks who have the capacity to predict, prepare for, and respond to these situations," emphasizing the potential impact of staffing shortages on public safety. He expressed his condolences to the victims and called for accountability from government officials, demanding that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick testify before the Science Committee for a thorough explanation of the situation.

Amo highlighted the importance of understanding the federal response to the flooding and the effectiveness of the NWS in predicting such disasters. Alongside other lawmakers, he has sent letters to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and NOAA seeking explanations about federal preparedness and actions taken before and during the flooding. "I want answers," said Amo, reflecting his demand for clarity and responsibility from relevant agencies following this tragic event.

