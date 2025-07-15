Press Release: Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. and 32 Democrats Urge Trump Administration to Release $10 Million in Aid for NJ Victim Services

Congressman Pallone urges the Trump Administration to release $10 million for New Jersey programs aiding violence survivors.

Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) and 32 Democratic colleagues have urged the Trump Administration to release nearly $10 million in federal funding designated for New Jersey programs aiding survivors of violence. They emphasize that without the release of the Fiscal Year 2025 allocation tables for the Crime Victims Fund, essential services for victims could be severely impacted.

Pallone highlighted the urgency, stating, “Every day of delay pushes more programs closer to a service cliff.” He referenced the significant cuts that could result from funding delays, with New Jersey organizations facing reductions that jeopardize their ability to provide services.

The letter to the U.S. Department of Justice stresses that the Victims of Crime Act, which funds these programs through criminal fines, remains critical for supporting over six million victims nationwide each year. Advocates warn that prolonged withholding of funds could force service providers to reduce or halt their services, adversely affecting vulnerable populations across the state.

Frank Pallone, Jr. Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Frank Pallone, Jr. is worth $4.5M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 152nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Pallone has approximately $361.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Frank Pallone, Jr.'s net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pallone.

Frank Pallone, Jr. Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Frank Pallone, Jr.:

H.R.3701: Family Vaccine Protection Act

H.R.2881: COAST Anti-Drilling Act of 2025

H.R.2458: Secure Space Act of 2025

H.R.1768: Lower Costs for Everyday Americans Act

H.R.1493: To reauthorize and make improvements to Federal programs relating to the prevention, detection, and treatment of traumatic brain injuries, and for other purposes.

H.R.1431: To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 2407 State Route 71, Suite 1, in Spring Lake, New Jersey, as the "James J. Howard Post Office".

You can track bills proposed by Frank Pallone, Jr. on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pallone.

Frank Pallone, Jr. Fundraising

Frank Pallone, Jr. recently disclosed $385.0K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 160th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 24.6% came from individual donors.

Pallone disclosed $293.1K of spending. This was the 120th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Pallone disclosed $3.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 72nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Frank Pallone, Jr.'s fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

