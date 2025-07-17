Press Release: Congressman David Scott Reintroduces Legislation to Support Black Farmers and Enhance Civil Rights Protections

Congressman David Scott introduces legislation to enhance market access and civil rights protections for Black farmers.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman David Scott has reintroduced the Black Farmers and Socially Disadvantaged Farmers Increased Market Share Act, aimed at expanding market access and civil rights protections for Black farmers. The bill addresses systemic discrimination faced by these farmers and combines economic development with civil rights reforms.

Scott highlighted the decline in Black farmers from over 14% to less than 2% in recent decades, attributing this change to historical injustices. The legislation proposes initiatives such as Food Hub Grants, tax incentives, and the establishment of an Office of the Civil Rights Ombudsperson.

Additionally, the bill seeks to improve USDA policies regarding payment access for farmers who have been denied support. Scott's ongoing advocacy focuses on ensuring equity and justice in agricultural practices, especially for historically disadvantaged communities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

David Scott Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that David Scott is worth $3.3M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 183rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Scott has approximately $9.1K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track David Scott's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Scott.

David Scott Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by David Scott:

H.R.3852: Reimagining Inclusive Arts Education Act

H.R.3697: RAVES Reporting Act of 2025

H.R.2890: Financial Inclusion in Banking Act of 2025

H.R.1271: To provide additional funding for scholarships for students at 1890 institutions, and for other purposes.

H.R.812: MAKERS Act

You can track bills proposed by David Scott on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Scott.

David Scott Fundraising

David Scott recently disclosed $63.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 689th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 0.2% came from individual donors.

Scott disclosed $63.0K of spending. This was the 640th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Scott disclosed $212.2K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 644th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track David Scott's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

