Press Release: Congressman David Scott and Georgia Delegation Urge Reversal of Trump Administration's Digital Equity Grant Termination

Congressman David Scott leads Georgia's delegation urging reversal of Digital Equity Grants' termination by the Trump administration.

Congressman David Scott of Georgia has spearheaded a letter from the state's delegation to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and NTIA Acting Administrator Adam Cassady, opposing the recent termination of State Digital Equity Capacity Grants. The letter urges the administration to restore funding and approve pending grant applications.

Scott criticized the termination, stating it is "illegal and morally wrong," and emphasizes the grants' importance for providing affordable internet access to underserved communities, including veterans and low-income families. The grants were part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocated $2.75 billion for digital equity.

According to the letter, the Trump Administration halted the program in May by labeling it as "unconstitutional" and incorrectly describing it as a "woke handout." The delegation is calling for the restoration of previously awarded funding and the resumption of grant application reviews.

David Scott Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that David Scott is worth $3.3M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 183rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Scott has approximately $9.1K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track David Scott's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Scott.

David Scott Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by David Scott:

H.R.3852: Reimagining Inclusive Arts Education Act

H.R.3697: RAVES Reporting Act of 2025

H.R.2890: Financial Inclusion in Banking Act of 2025

H.R.1271: To provide additional funding for scholarships for students at 1890 institutions, and for other purposes.

H.R.812: MAKERS Act

You can track bills proposed by David Scott on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Scott.

David Scott Fundraising

David Scott recently disclosed $63.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 689th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 0.2% came from individual donors.

Scott disclosed $63.0K of spending. This was the 640th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Scott disclosed $212.2K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 644th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track David Scott's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

