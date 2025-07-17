Press Release: Congressman Dave Taylor Introduces MAGA Act to Promote American-Made Military Weapons

Congressman Dave Taylor introduces the MAGA Act, requiring defense reports on foreign-made military weapons and promoting American manufacturing.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Dave Taylor has introduced the "Make American Guns Again (MAGA) Act," which mandates the Department of Defense (DoD) to report on the extent of foreign-produced small arms and light weapons used by the U.S. military. It aims to ensure that military procurement focuses on American-made products.

The bill is supported by several co-sponsors who emphasize the need for a secure supply chain, arguing that reliance on foreign-owned entities poses national security risks. Congressman Taylor stated, "Buying American-made guns from... American-controlled companies is necessary."

Within 180 days of enactment, the DoD must provide a report on foreign-produced military weapons and suggest ways to enhance the use of American-made arms, aiming for a wholly domestic production chain.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

David Taylor Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that David Taylor is worth $16.6M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 65th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Taylor has approximately $520.7K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track David Taylor's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Taylor.

David Taylor Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by David Taylor:

H.R.3897: Confidence in Clean Water Permits Act

H.R.3789: DTC Act of 2025

H.R.3608: Connor’s Law

H.R.3570: USA CAR Act

H.R.3427: Water Resources Technical Assistance Review Act

H.R.3313: Protecting American Farmland Act

You can track bills proposed by David Taylor on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Taylor.

David Taylor Fundraising

David Taylor recently disclosed $183.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 466th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 62.5% came from individual donors.

Taylor disclosed $79.3K of spending. This was the 572nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Taylor disclosed $347.8K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 549th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track David Taylor's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

