Press Release: Congressman Dan Meuser Advocates for Financial Innovation with Passage of GENIUS, Anti-CBDC, and CLARITY Acts

Congressman Meuser led the passage of three key financial bills aimed at enhancing U.S. competitiveness and consumer protections.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Dan Meuser announced the successful passage of three legislative measures in the House: the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, the GENIUS Act, and the CLARITY Act. He described these bills as vital to maintaining America’s leadership in the global financial system. Meuser will continue to advocate for policies that prevent central bank digital currencies from infringing on individual freedoms.

The Anti-CBDC Act specifically bars the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) without congressional authorization, with Meuser stating that such a move could lead to increased government surveillance. The GENIUS Act aims to establish a regulatory framework for stablecoins backed by the U.S. dollar, enhancing consumer protections.

Finally, the CLARITY Act seeks to provide clear regulations around cryptocurrency trading, ensuring that firms can operate legally within the U.S. Meuser emphasized the importance of these bills in fostering a secure, innovative financial environment that supports American consumers and businesses.

Daniel Meuser Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Daniel Meuser is worth $84.7M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 13th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Meuser has approximately $5.7M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Daniel Meuser's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Meuser.

Daniel Meuser Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Daniel Meuser:

You can track bills proposed by Daniel Meuser on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Meuser.

Daniel Meuser Fundraising

Daniel Meuser recently disclosed $211.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 407th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 33.3% came from individual donors.

Meuser disclosed $226.9K of spending. This was the 230th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Meuser disclosed $214.7K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 643rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Daniel Meuser's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

