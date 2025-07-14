Press Release: Congressman Dan Goldman and State Senator Andrew Gounardes Advocate for Closure of ICE Detention at Brooklyn Facility

Congressman Goldman and state officials demand closure of MDC, highlighting poor conditions for ICE detainees in press conference.

Congressman Dan Goldman, along with State Senator Andrew Gounardes and Assemblymember Bobby Carroll, held a press conference outside the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn to address the detention of over 100 immigrants by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The speakers criticized the conditions at the MDC, which federal judges have labeled as 'barbaric,' detailing issues such as chronic understaffing, extended use of solitary confinement, unsanitary conditions, routine power outages, and inadequate access to medical care and legal counsel. Goldman emphasized that non-criminal immigrants are being sent to a facility that is deemed unsafe for convicted criminals, questioning the legality and morality of these actions.

Goldman stated, “The Trump Administration is now sending non-criminal, non-charged, nonviolent immigrants…to be detained in this place where federal judges will not send convicted criminals.” His remarks were underscored by the call for answers from the Bureau of Prisons regarding their agreement with ICE to hold these detainees at the MDC. He solicited clarity on funding for staff and operations given the reported dire staffing shortages that have plagued the facility. This press conference highlights the ongoing debate surrounding immigration policy and detention practices in the United States.

