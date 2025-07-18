Press Release: Congressman Chris Deluzio Announces $194,000 Grant to Support Homeownership in Western Pennsylvania

Congressman Chris Deluzio announces $194,000 in grants to support new homeowners in Western Pennsylvania.

Congressman Chris Deluzio (PA-17) announced the allocation of $194,000 in NeighborWorks America Flexible Impact Grants to support NeighborWorks Western Pennsylvania sites in his district. The aim is to assist new homeowners and enhance housing affordability, community safety, and job creation.

Deluzio stated, "Housing is a ripoff for way too many people," emphasizing the need for more accessible housing options. The grants will provide crucial resources for programs focusing on counseling and financial assistance for first-time homebuyers.

The funding, part of NeighborWorks America's ongoing efforts, represents a response to the housing affordability crisis and aims to ensure that federal grant funding continues despite recent administrative uncertainties. Deluzio encourages anyone affected by funding issues to reach out to his office.

Christopher R. Deluzio Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Christopher R. Deluzio is worth $4.2M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 157th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Deluzio has approximately $2.8M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Christopher R. Deluzio Net Worth

Christopher R. Deluzio Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Christopher R. Deluzio:

H.R.4076: Insurrection Act of 2025

H.R.3680: No Corporate Crooks Act

H.R.3532: Striking and Locked Out Workers Healthcare Protection Act

H.R.3336: Depot Investment Reform Act of 2025

H.R.3139: Public Service Worker Protection Act

H.R.1987: Saving Our Veterans Lives Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Christopher R. Deluzio on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Deluzio.

Christopher R. Deluzio Fundraising

Christopher R. Deluzio recently disclosed $323.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 274th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 73.5% came from individual donors.

Deluzio disclosed $225.1K of spending. This was the 232nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Deluzio disclosed $450.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 492nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

Christopher R. Deluzio Fundraising

