Press Release: Congressman Bryan Steil Votes for GENIUS Act, Bill Moves to President Trump for Approval

Congressman Steil's GENIUS Act passes the House, establishing a framework for payment stablecoins in the U.S.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 17, 2025, Congressman Bryan Steil (WI-01) voted in favor of the GENIUS Act, which aims to establish a regulatory framework for payment stablecoins in the U.S. The bill has now moved on to President Trump's desk for potential signing after passing in the House with a vote of 308-122.

Steil commented, “The golden age of digital assets is here,” emphasizing that this legislation would safeguard consumers and secure U.S. leadership in blockchain technology. The Act was developed following extensive collaboration between the House and Senate, and it is part of ongoing efforts to address stablecoin regulation.

Additionally, the House passed the CLARITY Act by a vote of 294-134, marking a significant step in the discourse surrounding digital assets. President Trump has expressed the importance of enacting such legislation before the August recess.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Bryan Steil Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Bryan Steil is worth $2.0M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 222nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Steil has approximately $160.9K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Bryan Steil's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Steil.

Bryan Steil Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Bryan Steil:

H.R.4430: To lower the aggregate market value of voting and non-voting common equity necessary for an issuer to qualify as a well-known seasoned issuer.

H.R.3999: American Flags to Honor Our Veterans Act of 2025

H.R.3323: Helping Startups Continue To Grow Act

H.R.2468: No Sanctions Relief for Terrorists Act

H.R.2392: STABLE Act of 2025

H.R.2229: No Veteran Falls Through the Cracks Act

You can track bills proposed by Bryan Steil on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Steil.

Bryan Steil Fundraising

Bryan Steil recently disclosed $483.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 163rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 37.9% came from individual donors.

Steil disclosed $255.6K of spending. This was the 200th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Steil disclosed $3.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 71st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Bryan Steil's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.