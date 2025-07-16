Press Release: Congressman Brian Mast Discusses Transportation Issues with Secretary Sean Duffy During Hearing

Congressman Brian Mast discusses transportation priorities with Secretary Duffy during a recent hearing, focusing on upcoming budget considerations.

Quiver AI Summary

In a recent Transportation and Infrastructure hearing, Congressman Brian Mast discussed key topics with Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, focusing on departmental priorities and the upcoming 2026 fiscal year budget. The conversation included the need for Mega grants for local projects, notably the St. Lucie River Railroad Bridge.

Mast emphasized the importance of Duffy visiting the district to witness local transportation challenges firsthand. He expressed optimism about collaborating to support infrastructure initiatives that promote economic growth in the community.

For further details and to view the conversation, a link is provided to a video of the discussion.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Brian J. Mast Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Brian J. Mast is worth $3.8M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 164th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Mast has approximately $1.1K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Mast has approximately $1.1K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Brian J. Mast Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Brian J. Mast:

H.R.4190: the Defining Humanitarian Demining Assistance Act of 2025

H.R.4189: To direct the Secretary of the Navy to recognize certain aspects of the National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce, Florida, as a national memorial, national memorial garden, and national K9 memorial, and for other purposes.

H.R.3818: Stop Poisoning Florida Act

H.R.3817: Toxic Health Threat Warning Act of 2025

H.R.3642: To permit the remains of certain members of the armed forces who died in line of duty to lie in honor in the rotunda of the United States Capitol, and for other purposes.

H.R.3641: Wounded Warrior Bill of Rights Act of 2025

H.R.3641: Wounded Warrior Bill of Rights Act of 2025

Brian J. Mast Fundraising

Brian J. Mast recently disclosed $578.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This was the 106th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 93.2% came from individual donors.

Mast disclosed $519.6K of spending. This was the 67th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Mast disclosed $2.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 138th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

Mast disclosed $2.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 138th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

