Press Release: Congressman Brendan Boyle Named Most Effective Democratic Member of Pennsylvania's Congressional Delegation

Congressman Brendan F. Boyle is recognized as Pennsylvania's most effective Democratic member of Congress by the Center for Effective Lawmaking.

The Center for Effective Lawmaking has recognized Congressman Brendan F. Boyle (PA-02) as the most effective Democratic member of Pennsylvania's congressional delegation. This designation is attributed to his leadership as the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee, where he influences national economic priorities.

Boyle stated, “My top priority in Congress has always been getting real results for the people I represent, regardless of party,” expressing pride in the recognition. The rankings are based on a comprehensive analysis of legislative activity, including bill sponsorship and progress through committees.

The full rankings and methodologies can be accessed on the Center for Effective Lawmaking's website, demonstrating Boyle's commitment to delivering results for Pennsylvania families.

Brendan F. Boyle Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Brendan F. Boyle is worth $1.1M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 279th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Boyle has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Brendan F. Boyle's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Boyle.

Brendan F. Boyle Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Brendan F. Boyle:

H.R.3271: Medicare and Social Security Fair Share Act

H.R.2753: Hands Off Medicaid and SNAP Act of 2025

H.R.2671: Tax Fairness for Workers Act

H.R.2590: Mental and Physical Health Care Comorbidities Act of 2025

H.R.2534: Paying a Fair Share Act of 2025

H.R.2319: Women and Lung Cancer Research and Preventive Services Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Brendan F. Boyle on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Boyle.

Brendan F. Boyle Fundraising

Brendan F. Boyle recently disclosed $178.1K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 342nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 33.9% came from individual donors.

Boyle disclosed $43.3K of spending. This was the 607th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Boyle disclosed $4.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 53rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Brendan F. Boyle's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

